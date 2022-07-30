Check out the Timeform report for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and where now for Kyprios, Stradivarius and Trueshan?
With Trueshan allowed to take his chance, the ground considered okay if not ideal, this was a contest that fully lived up to its promise, the outcome between 3 good stayers in the balance almost to the line; the pace was an ordinary one, Moore seen to good effect on the winner, the placed pair not quite having everything go perfectly, providing hopes for connections that the placings could be reversed another day, Trueshan's very best form slightly better than that of the first 2, though the winner's style is deceptive, his victory confirming him as the best runner currently in his yard, the only colt to have won a Group 1 this year.
KYPRIOS (IRE) took his winning run to 4 with another narrow success at the highest level, showing a willing attitude, whilst Moore was seen to good effect in a race that perhaps didn't test stamina as much as would have suited ideally; tracked pace, travelled well, led 3f out, shaken up over 2f out, joined final 1f, ridden, edged left, found extra; he'll continue to give a good account, though a rematch between the first 3, perhaps on Champions day, would be no foregone conclusion.
STRADIVARIUS (IRE) couldn't quite land this for the fifth time, though he probably ran as well as he did for any of the victories, connections entitled to think they didn't quite have the rub of the green, though the winner's style is quite deceptive; in touch, travelled well, pushed along 3f out, short of room briefly, edged right, challenged inside final 1f, kept on well, just failed; he's clearly coming towards the end of his magnificent career, but there might just be one last hurrah in the Lonsdale Stakes at York.
TRUESHAN (FR) withdrawn all 6 times he'd been declared on ground described mainly or wholly as good to firm, was allowed to take his chance and played his part in a magnificent race, even if he wasn't quite at his very best on going that was good to firm on times, even if the surface was well watered, definite grounds for thinking he could turn the tables under different circumstances, this track possibly not ideal either, despite his win in the race last year; in touch, close up 4f out, shaken up 3f out, upsides final 1f, carried left, not quicken close home.
COLTRANE (IRE) ran a fine race, up in grade, this a more solid guide to his merit than the listed event he won last time, and perhaps there might be more to come, now he's had a try at this level, his forward move in the straight promising more than was finally delivered; held up, travelled well, smooth headway over 3f out, pushed along 2f out, not quicken, switched over 1f out, kept on.
AWAY HE GOES (IRE) took a step forward from his reappearance, even if he couldn't repeat his second placing of last year, this a significantly stronger renewal, the ordinary gallop probably also not playing to his strengths; slowly into stride, in rear, took keen hold, steady headway early in straight, shaken up 2f out, carried head high, no extra; he's entered in the Ebor, in which he was a respectable seventh last year.
THUNDEROUS (IRE) was clearly none the worse for his poor run at York and ran about as well as could be expected in this exalted company, put in his place once the principals made their move; close up after 2f, went on soon after halfway, headed 3f out, edged left, weakened under 2f out.
PRINCESS ZOE (GER) was below form, the ordinary gallop making for an insufficient test of stamina; tracked pace, shaken up over 3f out, outpaced soon after.
ENEMY might have been helped by a stronger gallop, but essentially found this company a bit beyond him; held up, effort 3f out, made no impression.
NATE THE GREAT was flying too high in this grade and was soon done with once the winner pressed for home; led until soon after halfway, ridden early in straight, weakened 3f out.
