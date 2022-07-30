Check out the Timeform report for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and where now for Kyprios, Stradivarius and Trueshan?

With Trueshan allowed to take his chance, the ground considered okay if not ideal, this was a contest that fully lived up to its promise, the outcome between 3 good stayers in the balance almost to the line; the pace was an ordinary one, Moore seen to good effect on the winner, the placed pair not quite having everything go perfectly, providing hopes for connections that the placings could be reversed another day, Trueshan's very best form slightly better than that of the first 2, though the winner's style is deceptive, his victory confirming him as the best runner currently in his yard, the only colt to have won a Group 1 this year. KYPRIOS (IRE) took his winning run to 4 with another narrow success at the highest level, showing a willing attitude, whilst Moore was seen to good effect in a race that perhaps didn't test stamina as much as would have suited ideally; tracked pace, travelled well, led 3f out, shaken up over 2f out, joined final 1f, ridden, edged left, found extra; he'll continue to give a good account, though a rematch between the first 3, perhaps on Champions day, would be no foregone conclusion. STRADIVARIUS (IRE) couldn't quite land this for the fifth time, though he probably ran as well as he did for any of the victories, connections entitled to think they didn't quite have the rub of the green, though the winner's style is quite deceptive; in touch, travelled well, pushed along 3f out, short of room briefly, edged right, challenged inside final 1f, kept on well, just failed; he's clearly coming towards the end of his magnificent career, but there might just be one last hurrah in the Lonsdale Stakes at York.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!