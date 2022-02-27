Good Risk At All took advantage of his mark of 127 to score by nine lengths from Christopher Wood in a competitive Class 2 handicap hurdle over an extended two miles and three furlongs.

The South Glamorgan handler saw the six-year-old – who was second to Jonbon at Newbury in November – hiked 10lb for that success and is now 8-1 co-favourite with the sponsor for the March 16 contest.

Though that win was his first over hurdles in four attempts, Thomas felt the step up in trip suited him and that going up again to two miles and five furlongs will not be a problem.