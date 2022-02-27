Sporting Life
Good Risk At All saunters to victory
By Sporting Life
13:33 · SUN February 27, 2022

Sam Thomas says he is “leaning towards” the Coral Cup for Good Risk At All, following his impressive victory at Ascot last weekend.

Good Risk At All took advantage of his mark of 127 to score by nine lengths from Christopher Wood in a competitive Class 2 handicap hurdle over an extended two miles and three furlongs.

The South Glamorgan handler saw the six-year-old – who was second to Jonbon at Newbury in November – hiked 10lb for that success and is now 8-1 co-favourite with the sponsor for the March 16 contest.

Though that win was his first over hurdles in four attempts, Thomas felt the step up in trip suited him and that going up again to two miles and five furlongs will not be a problem.

The Timeform Jury Service

“Good Risk At All has come out of the race fine,” said Thomas. “He is a horse who does not carry too much condition. He will need every bit of three weeks to get him back how we want him, really. The ground was very testing but he took the step up in his stride.”

Good Risk At All also holds entries in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, for which he is priced at 10-1 and 14-1 respectively by Coral.

Yet the in-form Lisvane handler said: “The most obvious race for him will be the Coral Cup. It is up in trip a little bit and that run would have given him a bit more experience, but we are leaning towards the Coral Cup.”

