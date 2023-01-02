Barry Connell’s Good Land has a Grade One return to Leopardstown in store after his taking victory at the track last week.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old had some good bumper form to his name when making his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse in early December, but a first-fence mistake cut that run short as he parted ways with rider Michael O’Sullivan. At Leopardstown on Thursday he returned to contest the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle, a race he dominated when making all of the running and going on to win by an unchallenged eight lengths on the line. Connell now has a step up in calibre in mind for the Blue Bresil gelding, with the Grade One Nathaniel Lacy Solicitors Novice Hurdle on the agenda at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February.

