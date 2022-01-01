Leading All-Weather sprinter Good Effort is the headline act for Ismail Mohammed in the Betway Conditions Stakes over five furlongs.

Since winning this race in 2020, the Shamardal entire has won five of his six starts on the All-Weather in Britain and France, most recently recording a second success in the Listed Betway Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield Park in November.

Good Effort has a 3lb penalty to overcome, which potentially opens the door for King Of Stars and Mondammej, who both come into the race on the back of career-best performances.

Mondammej picked up a couple of competitive handicaps at Haydock Park in September and has continued in fine form on the All-Weather, winning class two events at Wolverhampton in October and November.

Trainer Antony Brittain said: “Mondammej has finished the year really strongly – winning four of his last six – and I thought he was quite impressive at Wolverhampton.

“We have thought all along that he is a talented horse. He was a little quirky to begin with and has been labelled tricky by some, but those days seem to be behind him now.

“This is clearly a step up going from handicaps to a conditions race off level weights and there a couple of horses in here who are rated higher than us.

“It looks a tricky contest, but we feel he deserves to take his chance with a view to coming back here for the final.”

King Of Stars has also made great progress this year for Mick Appleby and dominated from the front in a five-furlong handicap on his latest start at Yarmouth in mid-September.