Newcastle hosts a Fast-Track Qualifier double-header on Sunday with places in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships and £150,000 MansionBet All-Weather Mile Championships up for grabs.
Leading All-Weather sprinter Good Effort is the headline act for Ismail Mohammed in the Betway Conditions Stakes over five furlongs.
Since winning this race in 2020, the Shamardal entire has won five of his six starts on the All-Weather in Britain and France, most recently recording a second success in the Listed Betway Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield Park in November.
Good Effort has a 3lb penalty to overcome, which potentially opens the door for King Of Stars and Mondammej, who both come into the race on the back of career-best performances.
Mondammej picked up a couple of competitive handicaps at Haydock Park in September and has continued in fine form on the All-Weather, winning class two events at Wolverhampton in October and November.
Trainer Antony Brittain said: “Mondammej has finished the year really strongly – winning four of his last six – and I thought he was quite impressive at Wolverhampton.
“We have thought all along that he is a talented horse. He was a little quirky to begin with and has been labelled tricky by some, but those days seem to be behind him now.
“This is clearly a step up going from handicaps to a conditions race off level weights and there a couple of horses in here who are rated higher than us.
“It looks a tricky contest, but we feel he deserves to take his chance with a view to coming back here for the final.”
King Of Stars has also made great progress this year for Mick Appleby and dominated from the front in a five-furlong handicap on his latest start at Yarmouth in mid-September.
Last year’s winner Venturous is bidding for a fourth course and distance success. David Barron’s contender was fifth behind Mondammej at Wolverhampton last time out and now meets the winner on 7lb better terms.
The Ed Bethell-trained Regional is the least exposed runner in the field and drops down in trip after being beaten a neck in a six-furlong handicap at Chelmsford City in November.
Archie Watson is looking forward to unleashing Tempus in the other Fast-Track Qualifier on the card, the MansionBet Proud Partners Of AWC Conditions Stakes over a mile.
Formerly trained by Roger Charlton, Tempus joined Watson after selling for 25,000 guineas at Tattersalls in September having been out of action for almost a year.
The son of Kingman won four of his eight starts in the famous Juddmonte colours, including a class two handicap at Ascot in September 2020.
Watson said: “Tempus has obviously been off the track for a long time, but he has done everything right at our place and his work has been very good.
“On the ratings, he is up against it with a couple of them, but he is a horse I like a lot and I hope he can have a good year, starting on Sunday.
“I would imagine we will look at these mile conditions races with the idea of running on Finals Day, although depending on his rating we could look at handicaps as well.
“He is a very nice horse, I hope, and I would like to think that he could end up being very competitive in the final if all goes well.”
Charlie & Mark Johnston send out their first runners as a training partnership on Sunday. They are represented by 2016 G1 Middle Park Stakes victor The Last Lion, who steps up to a mile after two runs over six furlongs since returning to the track in November.
The Mick Appleby-trained United Front drops down in trip having failed to give his running in the 10-furlong Listed Betway Quebec Stakes at Lingfield Park. The 106-rated performer had previously won a pair of class two handicaps in good style, including over this distance at Chelmsford City.
Bless Him was a surprise winner of this race 12 months ago before going on to finish third on Finals Day. David Simcock’s charge was denied a clear run on his latest start in a handicap at Chelmsford City in August.
Dual Lingfield Park scorer Crackling, trained by Scott Dixon, completes the five runners.
