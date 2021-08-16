In a race where class came to the fore with the first four places filled by four of the first five on the racecard, it was Good Boy Bobby who proved to be the toughest of them all.

Always in the front rank, the eight-year-old was racing off a 5lb higher mark than when a narrow second to Aye Right in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and is clearly still on the upgrade.

With usual partner Daryl Jacob absent through injury, the trainer’s son came in for the ride and always had his mount in the right place.

However, he may have been slightly fortunate as Sandy Thomson’s Empire Steel still looked to be travelling better than anything else when coming down four from home.