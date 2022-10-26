Nigel Twiston-Davies is anxious about the weather forecast ahead of the weekend and has warned punters that Wetherby specialist Good Boy Bobby could miss a clash with last season’s crack novices Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

The nine-year-old, whose form figures read 11411 in his five previous Wetherby visits, won the Rowland Meyrick at the West Yorkshire track on Boxing Day. He is one of 10 entries for the race, which also include last season’s Scottish Grand National winner Win My Wings and Denman Chase hero Eldorado Allen. Good Boy Bobby, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, has produced his best form with ease in the ground but conditions at Wetherby and at Ascot, where he also holds an entry in the Bateaux London Gold Cup, may be not to his liking at present. Twiston-Davies said: “He probably won’t run in either race with the ground the way it is. He loves Wetherby, but the ground might be good ground I’d imagine by then, unless there is a lot of rain. But at the moment, he won’t be going anywhere.”

