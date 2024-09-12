Goliath handed German aim before Japan Cup tilt

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Ascot winner was as short as 6-1 for a return to the Berkshire track for the Champion Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day, while his name was also in the mix for this weekend’s Prix Foy until it was missing after Wednesday’s forfeits for Sunday’s action at ParisLongchamp.

Instead an ambitious worldwide plan has been hatched by the gelding’s new majority owner John Stewart to compete in some of the most valuable contests around the globe, starting with the short trip to Cologne in Germany on September 22.

“He’s headed to Germany next and I will be at the race,” said Stewart, who hopes Goliath can become the headline name internationally for his Resolute Racing operation and plans to launch a Goliath merchandise range in line with his Japan Cup bid.

“It will be the first time I get to see him and I’m really excited about that opportunity.

“After Germany we will be targeting the Japan Cup, so skipping the Breeders’ Cup this year and heading to Japan.”

Goliath’s primary objective is success in Tokyo on November 24 where he will bid to become the first-French-trained winner since Le Glorieux struck for Robert Collet in 1987.

Stewart, who purchased a significant percentage of the gelding from Philip Baron von Ullmann after his bloodless King George success, has explained just what attracted him to the son of Adlerflug and his excitement to compete at the top-level across the globe in the coming years.

He added: “We’re really excited about it and when I saw his impressive victory against horses like Auguste Rodin and some of the best horses in Europe I made an immediate enquiry and was able to secure the majority interest.

“I wanted the majority interest as I’m really committed to international racing and I wanted to make sure the best horses are entered in the best races all over the world and are being campaigned competitively.

“I think that is something missing in racing right now and I’m excited to campaign him all over the world. We want to take him to Japan, Hong Kong, Dubai and I can even see him racing in Australia and the US as well.”