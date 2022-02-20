On Saturday, the young Chilean inevitably cooled down slightly but even though he played his last eight holes in two over, his 68 was enough to see him head into Sunday on a 19-under total and three clear of the field.

Niemann ( a 66/1 pick in Ben Coley's pre-tournament preview ) opened up with an 8-under round of 63 on Thursday to take a three-shot lead and on what is normally a stern test of golf, he has not looked back since with Friday’s second round 63 seeing him break the 36-hole scoring record at the revered LA venue.

With all of the world's top ten present for this week's Genesis Invitational, most assumed we would see another showdown unfold between the sport's leading players at Riviera CC. While three of those biggest names do sit in the top five heading into Sunday, it is one man - the world number 32 - Joaquin Niemann, who has so far lead the field a merry dance.

Quite simply, Niemann has been exceptional in all departments of his game this week, leading the field from tee to green and in approach play, while ranking third on the greens, and it would be a brave man who would bet against him going on to lift his second PGA Tour title.

As we know, though, trophies aren’t dished out until Sunday evening for a reason, and I am not quite ready to give Niemann the title, after all we should not forget that despite his superb play this week he only leads by three over the man in second place, Cameron Young.

In any other year Young’s performance at Riviera this week would be enough to have the tournament by the scruff of the neck, with his halfway total of 14-under also breaking the 36-hole scoring record here.

A rookie on tour, Young held himself together on Saturday in uncharted waters and despite coming unstuck with a double-bogey on the 16th, he can take heart from his round of 69, which sees him head into Sunday within striking distance of his maiden PGA Tour title. Young has clearly taken to a course, which has favoured big hitters over the recent years, and having won on back-to-back weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, he clearly knows how to get the job done.

While Young’s challenge should not be dismissed, clearly the tournament is in Niemann’s hands and anything under par today you would think would be enough for the leader.

Returning, though, to the 23-year-old's faltering finish on Saturday, which saw him fail to birdie either of the two par fives on the back nine, and the chasing Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa - who start six, seven and eight shots back respectively in third, fourth and fifth - will have seen enough encouragement in that to give them a glimmer of hope.

Of the three, preference would have to be given to Hovland, who despite making back-to-back bogeys on the back nine, seems to have really found his groove over the past couple of days, gaining over 4.5 shots in his approach play on Saturday and he has the added advantage of getting to stare Niemann and Young down in the final three ball.

Ultimately, though, in Niemann we have a player who was ranked world number one amateur for a year and will quite likely lift major championships one day, and if you add this to the way he closed out his maiden title at the Greenbrier, you would have to think he is more than up to the task.

Although there may be a wobble or two, I am reluctant to take him on.

Instead, I will turn to today's three-balls in an attempt to find some value and will start by risking MARTIN LAIRD as the outsider of three when he tees off at 8.57AM local time alongside Jordan Spieth and Erik Van Rooyen.

Spieth is of course a worthy favourite here, but after a great opening couple of days he lost his way yesterday and did well to limit the damage to a 73. For a player who, despite his relative return to form over the past year, is still prone to throw in a shocker there is no guarantee he’ll have fixed things overnight.

With Van Rooyen having built his score this week around a really strong day on the greens on Friday, that leaves us with Laird who, after a strong week in the desert at Phoenix, appears to have brought that momentum on to Riviera and has produced three solid days so far.

Ranked tenth for the week from tee to green, the Scotsman’s long game is in fine fettle and even with his putter not firing so far I would expect another good day from him and I'm happy to take a chance.

Alongside Laird I will risk COLLIN MORIKAWA against Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler when they tee off at 10.14AM local time.

Needless to say any one of these three could go low and take the honours, but to me the value lies with Morikawa and that is enough for me to jump on board.

Thomas struggled with his approach play yesterday, while after a really sloppy start Morikawa played nicely the rest of the way so you would expect him to come into today in the better frame of mind of the two.

Add this to the simple fact that Morikawa is higher ranked than Thomas, having won twice since JT last did, and I see no logic for Thomas to be favourite.

Scheffler is also on a roll at the moment and at the odds on offer there could be some value in dutching the two against Thomas, though I'll stick to taking my chances on the Open champion to wrap things up in this private battle.

Published at 1015 GMT on 20/02/22