Sent off as the 1/20 favourite and aiming to extend his unbeaten sequence to 17, Golden Sixty’s win streak ended after a second-place finish in the mile contest – his first defeat in over 900 days, leaving Silent Witness alone as the sole record-holder for consecutive wins in Hong Kong.

Given a supreme ride by Zac Purton, Waikuku took home his second Stewards’ Cup success after prevailing in 2020, giving trainer John Size a seventh win in the race.

“I was really happy with the way the race was run, I was in a lovely rhythm and I knew he was going to give me a kick but with Golden Sixty in the race, you’re never home until you pass the post,” Purton said.

“I thought with the way the race was run, and the position we were in, if I could just get first run on him and have him (Golden Sixty) try and run me down again, that was what I was thinking, and fortunately today, we were able to hold on.”

Brave in defeat, two options next

As for Golden Sixty, who clocked a slick 21.95s for the final two furlongs of the race, he will next be seen in either the G1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup or defending his crown in the G1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup.

“The horse is okay – he appears to have pulled up well,” trainer Francis Lui said. "It was just the draw. The way the race was run, he needed to be closer but, from the inside, it wasn't possible today.”

Vincent Ho – Golden Sixty’s jockey – earlier won the £1.1 million G1 Centenary Sprint Cup aboard Stronger for Douglas Whyte giving the handler his first G1 success as a trainer.