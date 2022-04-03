He jumped off from stall one at odds of 3/5, the biggest price he’s been since taking on the great Beauty Generation in September 2020, and was settled fourth in the run under Vincent Ho before breezing past the ex Aidan O’Brien-trained Russian Emperor (second) and Savvy Nine (third) in the home straight.

Having tasted defeat the last twice, when third in the G1 Hong Kong Gold Cup and second in the G1 Stewards’ Cup, the six-year-old had a bit to prove and duly delivered, brushing aside his 11 rivals to score by a clear and eased-down two lengths.

We’ve got our GOLDEN SIXTY back! The champ breezes home in the G2 Chairman’s Trophy under a perfect ride from @Vincenthocy 👏 #HKRacing pic.twitter.com/Vj4tXvhTMU

Golden Sixty has now enhanced his career earnings to a mouthwatering HK$102,000,600 (£9.9m) to become only the second horse in Hong Kong racing history behind Beauty Generation to earn over HK$100 million in stakes.

After the race trainer Francis Lui said: “You can see his form – he's my champion.

"The last two runs, he was just too far behind and Vincent had to come to the outside. This time, we drew barrier one – we had no choice,” Lui said. "He's an honest horse, he can jump fast and you can put him into any position and you have to relax him."

Next up for Golden Sixty is the chance to nail a G1 FWD Champions Mile (1600m) repeat, with Ho sounding an ominous warning to potential opponents ahead of the HK$65 million (£6.3m) FWD Champions Day later this month on Sunday 24th April.

“He’s not at his top (form) yet, because he had some time off, I would say he was only 70 to 80 percent today, although he had a great turn of foot, but he still has something to improve which is ideal heading into the target at the end of this month (FWD Champions Mile) – this race will bring him on for sure,” Ho said.

“It was only supposed to be the last race when he got beaten, the one before, of course, I made a mistake and this time we drew (barrier) one, we had a perfect run and always he has a great turn of foot – it’s hard for horses behind to catch him,” Ho said.

"I think the main target is the 24th of April and we will see after the race what we can do after that,” Lui said.

With victory, Golden Sixty becomes the first 20-time winner in Hong Kong – a record that boasts five Group 1s, four Group 2s, two Group 3s and a clean-sweep of the 2020 Four-Year-Old Classic Series which culminated with BMW Hong Kong Derby (2000m) glory.

“Golden Sixty, he has so many fans – thank you to everyone who supports him and to Golden Sixty of course,” Ho said.

In the day’s other Group 2 contest, the Sprint Cup, Wellington demonstrated his superiority after outsprinting his opponents with a withering 21.68s burst over the final 400m under French jockey Alexis Badel.

Trainer Richard Gibson confirmed after the race that his star sprinter will finish his campaign in the G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize on FWD Champions Day on Sunday 24th April.

“It’s only a few weeks’ time, these horses are in good shape,” Gibson said. “His last run of the season will be in three weeks’ time. He’s been the best sprinter in Hong Kong for some time. He was carrying quite a big penalty today and I thought he showed some class and style once again.

“The stats were against us in these races, so there was a bit of pre-race nerves but the horse has been training so well and showed a lot of class and ability today.”

Badel patiently balanced the explosive Wellington behind a solid speed set by Kurpany before tracking Hot King Prawn into the race and fanning wide into the straight.

“From that draw, I was happy to come back a little bit if the pace was good enough. I was happy to follow Hot King Prawn. I knew Sight Success could be a rising star because of the handicap situation, he was carrying a little bit less weight,” Badel said.

“But Wellington is back to his best form and he gave me a fantastic turn of foot and he was also brilliant through the line because he fought back. I’m very happy, very pleased.

“Last time (when winning the G1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup) over 1400m, he was so relaxed and today we came back to 1200m against very fast horses and I was worried that maybe the horse has lost a bit of speed, but he showed that he was again brilliant today and very mature.”

