Golden Pal heads Nunthorpe field for York highlight on Friday

Golden Pal heads 15 declarations for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Wes Ward’s American raider will be ridden by Frankie Dettori as he goes for gold on the Knavesmire after winning a Grade Three event at Saratoga on his first start in 2021. His main rival on the betting is Suesa, who represents French trainer Francois Rohaut. The filly could finish only eighth on her first trip to Britain for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but she bounced back to form with an impressive victory in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

Suesa beat Dragon Symbol by three lengths that day and Archie Watson’s three-year-old will again be in opposition on the Knavesmire. Arecibo (fourth), Liberty Beach (10th) and Ubettabelieveit (13th) will also take on Suesa again. Last year’s second Que Amoro is one of two for Michael Dods along with Dakota Gold while 2020 third-placed runner Moss Gill will take his chance for Ed Bethell. Winter Power is another leading contender for Tim Easterby, with Eve Johnson Houghton’s Chipotle the only juvenile challenger. Emaraaty Ana, Bedford Flyer, Chil Chil and Rohaan complete the line up. Stradivarius faces an exciting showdown with Trueshan in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes. John and Thady Gosden’s star stayer was last seen when only fourth in the Ascot Gold Cup, with testing conditions ruling him out of the Goodwood Cup, which was then claimed by the Alan King-trained Trueshan.

