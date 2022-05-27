Father and son training duo Mark and Charlie Johnston have ruled out the possibility of supplementing Thunderous for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot after he finished a close-up fourth to Quickthorn in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening.

Thunderous had finished just a length behind Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup last month, but fitted with a visor for the first time for his two-mile debut, the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned five-year-old was beaten two and three-quarter length by the gutsy winner. The Hughie Morrison-trained Quickthorn claimed Group Three honours under an enterprising ride from Tom Marquand and even though Thunderous made some inroads into his lead, Franny Norton quickly accepted the situation and eased the throttle aboard the Night Of Thunder gelding. Though connections could supplement for the two-and-a-half-mile Gold Cup on June 16 at a cost of £35,000, the 2020 Dante winner will not line up for a rematch with Stradivarius and current favourite Trueshan.

