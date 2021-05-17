Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: King Of Gold

Timeform identify an eye-catcher at Yarmouth on Wednesday who should be added to My Stable, so you receive an alert next time they run.

The form of this novice event is tricky to pin down, with newcomers dominating the bunched finish to what had been a steadily-run race. However, plenty of them had something to recommend them on paper beforehand and look sure to improve for the experience, not least the third KING OF GOLD, who was almost certainly the horse to take out of the race. King Of Gold was left poorly placed after a slow start, racing freely in rear behind the modest gallop set by I’m A Gambler. I’m A Gambler still held the lead before hanging left in the final furlong and handing the initiative to Tolstoy, who was never far away and kept going well when asked for his effort to land the spoils by half a length. Just a neck further back in third was the fast-finishing King Of Gold, who was simply left with too much ground to make up and did well under the circumstances to finish as close as he did. He can certainly have his effort marked up given where he came from in relation to the pair who beat him, with nothing else managing to get involved from off the pace. By Kingman out of the listed winner Lamar, who was also fourth in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, King Of Gold is bred to be smart and this certainly represented an encouraging start to his career. He looks banker material for a similar event in the coming weeks and is very much one to keep on the right side.

This fillies’ handicap probably took a bit less winning than looked likely beforehand, especially as the favourite Horsefly failed to meet expectations, but there are still reasons to be positive about the pair who pulled clear at the finish. The winner Myristica showed improved form to get off the mark at the fifth attempt, with her stamina really coming to the fore on softish ground and probably proving the difference on the day after the hat-trick-seeking OMANY AMBER had travelled best of all. Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, Omany Amber certainly looked the likeliest winner when produced to lead entering the final three furlongs, still on the bridle at the time with Myristica seemingly hard at work on her inside. Omany Amber quickly moved into a lead of at least two lengths under Clifford Lee, but that advantage was steadily eroded as Myristica rallied, and she was unable to respond once headed deep inside the final furlong, with three quarters of a length splitting the first two at the line. Despite this defeat, Omany Amber is almost certainly worth crediting with further progress given that she lined up from an 8 lb higher mark than when easily winning her previous start on the all-weather at Wolverhampton. She has a generally progressive profile and should remain competitive even once reassessed, with a drop back in trip likely to be in the offing given how she shaped here. She has done most of her racing at around a mile and is likely to be suited by better ground on turf, a surface she was encountering for just the second time at Nottingham.

Stef Keniry has not had a winning debutant since she started training in 2018 but she went close at Carlisle on Monday with TOMMASO, who was only beaten half a length after finishing with a flourish. Tommaso, who failed to make the track as a juvenile and had been gelded ahead of his debut, showed obvious signs of inexperience at Carlisle as he was very slowly away and had to be pushed along with over three furlongs to go. He understandably took time to get to grips of what was being asked of him, and he still had plenty on his plate over a furlong out, but the penny dropped late on and he powered up the hill to finish third, close behind a pair with the benefit of previous experience. Tommaso is entitled to improve significantly with this initial experience under his belt and he should also be suited by stepping up in trip beyond seven furlongs, mindful of how strong he was at the finish and that his dam won over a mile and a quarter.

