The son of Dubawi, who won four of his first five career starts including the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, appeared to stumble and came crashing to the ground around one and a half furlongs from the finish in the Group One contest.

Jockey William Buick walked away from the incident unscathed, but Coroebus could not be saved. Speaking on the Godolphin website, Appleby paid tribute to the horse.

“The whole team at Moulton Paddocks is deeply saddened by the passing of Coroebus and our deepest sympathies go to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and everyone at Godolphin,” he said.

“It is very sad to see a great horse, who gave so much to racing, lose his life in this way.

“Everyone took a lot of joy from his victories in the 2000 Guineas and at Royal Ascot.

“Most importantly, William Buick walked away and was fine afterwards.”