The daughter of Sea The Stars was purchased for 1.5 million guineas (£1.58m) by Godolphin, who outbid Coolmore, both parties in respective huddles outside by the podium.

It is the highest price given at Tattersalls for a yearling filly by the Sea The Stars.

The top lot purchase a daughter of the Exceed And Excel champion two-year-old filly Best Terms, winner of the Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) and the Lowther Stakes (Group 2).

Breeder William Barnett and his wife Ann were at Tattersalls to see the filly sell.

William Barnett said: "We have always loved this filly.

"The family has been good to us, and it goes a long way back now.

"Best Terms boards at Newsells and she was great fun on racecourse. She has a Kingman colt foal, and she is in-foal to Wootton Bassett."