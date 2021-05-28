Royal Ascot: New Science joins Godolphin raiding party

Godolphin colt makes exciting start New Science appears to have earned himself a place in Charlie Appleby’s Royal Ascot squad after making an impressive start to his career at Yarmouth. Plenty was expected of the Lope De Vega colt in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, with solid support ensuring William Buick’s mount went off the 13-8 favourite. The youngster was soon in front and always appeared to have matters under control, quickening clear and passing the post with a length and a half in hand over Reach For The Moon, despite being eased in the closing stages.

Next on the agenda for New Science is the Chesham Stakes, a race Appleby won with the brilliant Pinatubo two seasons ago. Appleby said: “I was delighted with him. His homework had been nice, and we were going into the race confident he’d be a player. William was very pleased with the way he did it. We kept it simple – he popped away and led at his own gallop – and picked up at the right end as well. “Realistically all roads lead to Ascot now for a tilt at the Chesham. Pinatubo started at six furlongs and stepped up to seven at Ascot, whereas this horse has bounced straight out over seven – and with his pedigree, he’s going to be more suited to going further in time.” Appleby and Buick went on to complete a quick-fire double, with 5-4 market leader Kemari proving a different class to his rivals in division one of the QuinnBet Maiden Stakes. Runner-up on his Newmarket debut a fortnight ago, the gelded son of Dubawi showed the benefit of that run as he pulled six lengths clear of outsider Fantasising with the minimum of fuss.

