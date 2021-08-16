The winner of 11 of his 25 starts over five years in training, the Dubawi seven-year-old won three Group Ones on three different continents – the Dubai Turf at Meydan, the Grosser Dallmayr Preis in Munich and the Ladbrokes Stakes in Australia.

A host of other top-class efforts adorn his CV – including his second to Winx in the Cox Plate and third on dirt to Maximum Security in the inaugural running of the Saudi Cup.

Bin Suroor told the Godolphin website: “Benbatl was a great horse for Godolphin, winning many important races throughout the world including Group One contests in Dubai, Germany and Australia.

“He was the ultimate professional in everything he did, which made him an easy horse to train. Everyone at Godolphin Stables will miss him – but he has a very good pedigree, and we are looking forward to seeing how he performs in his new career.”

Benbatl earned nearly £6million in prize-money in his career, and in September won the Joel Stakes at Newmarket for the second time.

His last run came in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day, when he was ninth to Baaeed.