Alex Hammond - leads the way

Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Charity Tipping Challenge: Day three tips

By Sporting Life
11:24 · SUN July 23, 2023

Sunday was a washout at Redcar but the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival rolls onto Beverley on Monday.

And the question remains - who can close the gap on Alex Hammond, who found 5/1 winner Vaccine at Pontefract on Friday.

The Sky Sports News presenter is competing against the teams at Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, Charlie Johnston, David O'Meara, John Quin and Kevin Ryan plus Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, the sporting life tipsters and Michael Shinners of Sky Bet. They are all being given a £100 charity bet each day of the Festival.

All proceeds go to the New Beginnings racehorse re-homing charity and will appear on the site along with an updated leaderboard.

Sky Bet, who are providing the charity bets, are betting on the competition with Hammond (+£590) now the 5/2 favourite ahead of Team Fahey (+£390) at 7/2.

Beverley

GRIYSF: Monday charity bets for Beverley

Team Ryan:

Ed Chamberlin:

Michael Shinners

Oli Bell:

Team Johnston:

Team Easterby:

Team Fahey:

Alex Hammond:

Team O'Meara:

Team Burke:

Team Quinn:

Team Sporting Life: PRECEDENT (8.00)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

