Trainer John Quinn

Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Charity Tipping Challenge: Day one tips

By Sporting Life
11:11 · FRI July 21, 2023

The charity bets are in for day one of the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge featuring a host of leading yards.

The teams at Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, Charlie Johnston, David O'Meara, John Quin and Kevin Ryan join Alex Hammond, Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, the sporting life tipsters and Michael Shinners in being given a £100 charity bet each day of the Festival.

All proceeds go to the New Beginnings racehorse re-homing charity and will appear on the site every day, along with an updated leaderboard.

Sky Bet, who are providing the charity bets, are betting on the competition with Hammond and the Life tipsters chalked up as 8/1 favourites. Chamberlin and Bell seem short at 10/1, while all the trainers are available at the same price. Shinners is the 14/1 outsider of the field.

GRIYSF: Friday charity bets for Pontefract

Team Ryan: 6.05 Royal Zabeel (each-way)

Ed Chamberlin: 6.05 Sleven

Michael Shinners 6.50 Elegant Erin

Oli Bell: 7.50 Pillow Talk

Team Johnston: 6.40 Doubletalk

Team Easterby: 6.40 Keep Warm

Team Fahey: 7.15 Hartswood (each-way)

Alex Hammond: 7.15 Vaccine (each-way)

Team O'Meara: 7.15 Kentucky Bluegrass

Team Karl Burke: 7.50 Pillow Talk

Team Quinn: 8.25 Midyjama

Team Sporting Life: 9.00 Lord Abama

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

