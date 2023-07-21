Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Charity Tipping Challenge: Day one tips

The teams at Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Richard Fahey, Charlie Johnston, David O'Meara, John Quin and Kevin Ryan join Alex Hammond, Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, the sporting life tipsters and Michael Shinners in being given a £100 charity bet each day of the Festival.

All proceeds go to the New Beginnings racehorse re-homing charity and will appear on the site every day, along with an updated leaderboard.

Sky Bet, who are providing the charity bets, are betting on the competition with Hammond and the Life tipsters chalked up as 8/1 favourites. Chamberlin and Bell seem short at 10/1, while all the trainers are available at the same price. Shinners is the 14/1 outsider of the field.