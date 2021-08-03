Phoenix Stakes preview: Go Bears Go tops entries

David Loughnane’s charge was edged out by a head in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, but returned to action just nine days later at the Curragh, successfully switching up to six furlongs to win the Railway Stakes.

Fozzy Stack’s Castle Star was beaten a length and a quarter that day and he is set to reoppose along with Dr Zempf, who finished fourth for Ger Lyons in that Group Two heat. Lyons also has Beauty Inspire who is unbeaten in two runs, having claimed the Anglesey Stakes last time out.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained The Entertainer finished ninth in the Railway and is one of three contenders for Ballydoyle in the Group One showpiece along with fillies Heart To Heart and Prettiest.