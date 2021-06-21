Sporting Life
Go Bears Go - in frame for Railway Stakes
Go Bears Go - in frame for Railway Stakes

Weekend racing: Go Bears Go in frame for GAIN Railway Stakes

By Nick Robson
15:30 · MON June 21, 2021

David Loughnane is considering supplementing narrow Norfolk Stakes runner-up Go Bears Go for Saturday’s GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

An impressive winner on his debut at Ascot, the Kodi Bear colt returned to the Berkshire venue for the Royal meeting last week.

Racing on the opposite side of the track from the eventual winner Perfect Power he was beaten just a neck – and could attempt to gain swift compensation.

It would have been a rapid Royal double for Loughnane who opened his account for the meeting in Wednesday’s final race with Lola Showgirl, with Go Bears Go running in the opening contest on Thursday.

“It was very frustrating but we couldn’t be disappointed with him, I think if we were drawn on the near side he might have won,” said Loughnane.

“He just does what he has to do. We’re talking nothing away from the winner whatsoever, but we know we’ve got plenty more up our sleeve and I think we’ve a lot to look forward to.

“We could potentially supplement him for the Railway Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, we’ll decide tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

“The thinking is maybe go there on Saturday and then go back for the Phoenix Stakes on August 8 with a view of then going for the Prix Morny with the Gimcrack also on the table. We’ve always thought the world of him and he’s gone and proved that to us again.”

Loughnane could also be heading to Ireland with Lola Showgirl, who won the Kensington Palace Stakes, beating stablemate Ffion.

“Lola Showgirl, if all goes to plan, we’ll target the Galway Festival with her,” he said. “We’ve not made a plan for Ffion, we’ll see what the handicapper does to both of them. I think both will have another handicap next, then then we’ll look for black type later in the year.”

