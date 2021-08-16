Sporting Life
Go Bears Go wins the Railway Stakes
Go Bears Go wins the Railway Stakes

Go Bears Go heading for red-hot Dewhurst assignment

By Ashley Iveson
11:09 · WED October 06, 2021

Go Bears Go will bid to make it third time lucky at Group One level in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Since making a successful start to his career at Ascot in early May, Dave Loughnane’s star colt has finished second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, won the Railway Stakes, finished third in the Phoenix Stakes and most recently placed fourth in the Middle Park.

On his last two starts Go Bears Go has been beaten only a length, and his trainer feels he merits a place in a race that traditionally crowns the year’s champion juvenile.

Loughnane said: “The plan is very much to run in the Dewhurst on Saturday.

“Obviously Native Trail looks like he’ll be very hard to beat and Ger Lyons’ horse that has been supplemented (Straight Answer) looks very good as well, but you’ve got to take these chances and can’t run from a fight.

“He’s came out of the Middle Park in great order, so fingers crossed he can run a big race.”

Join racing's elite

Go Bears Go will be stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time on his return to the Rowley Mile, but Loughnane insists he has no worries about his stamina.

He added: “The trip is not a concern whatsoever – we came away from the Middle Park thinking he wanted further.

“We always new he’d want seven furlongs at some stage and it was just a question of whether it would be this year or next. He’s definitely ready for it now.

“He’s not done anything wrong for us and deserves to be in these type of races, so we’re going to roll the dice and see what happens.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

