Since making a successful start to his career at Ascot in early May, Dave Loughnane’s star colt has finished second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, won the Railway Stakes, finished third in the Phoenix Stakes and most recently placed fourth in the Middle Park.

On his last two starts Go Bears Go has been beaten only a length, and his trainer feels he merits a place in a race that traditionally crowns the year’s champion juvenile.

Loughnane said: “The plan is very much to run in the Dewhurst on Saturday.

“Obviously Native Trail looks like he’ll be very hard to beat and Ger Lyons’ horse that has been supplemented (Straight Answer) looks very good as well, but you’ve got to take these chances and can’t run from a fight.

“He’s came out of the Middle Park in great order, so fingers crossed he can run a big race.”