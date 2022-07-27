Sporting Life
Rocket Rodney wins at Sandown
Glorious Goodwood: Next race tip

By Timeform
14:28 · WED July 27, 2022

Check out the Timeform tip for the next race at Glorious Goodwood - and there's a Sporting Life Price Boost on offer too.

3.00 Goodwood - Rocket Rodney

ROCKET RODNEY was only just denied in what has proved to be a strong renewal of the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and he confirmed that level of form when comfortably resuming winning ways in a listed event at Sandown. He looks just about the pick on form and, having won his novice by a wide-margin over this C&D, has plenty going for him. Norfolk runner-up Walbank is the obvious threat with this easier 5f likely to suit, while Super Sprint winner Eddie's Boy should be on the premises, too.

