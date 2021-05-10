Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Global Acclamation

GLOBAL ACCLAMATION is on a long losing run that stretches back more than two years and comprises 21 starts, but he was arguably unlucky not to snap the sequence at Lingfield on Monday and he has clearly dropped to a competitive mark.

Global Acclamation travelled well on his first start since December, but he was disadvantaged by having to make his challenge from further back than the winner, Vitesse du Son. That proved decisive as, while Global Acclamation kept on well in the straight to force a three-way photo-finish, he was unable to make up the deficit and had to settle for third, beaten a short head and a nose. Had Global Acclamation not conceded first run he may well have won, but connections can take plenty of encouragement from the performance.

He has clearly returned from a break in good heart and has won off a 4 lb higher mark in the past, so there is good reason to think he can gain a measure of compensation shortly. Connections will have options as Global Acclamation is clearly effective over seven furlongs, but he also ran to a similar level when placed over an extended mile at Wolverhampton last season.