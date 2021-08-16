Glen Shiel thrilled his connections with a brave effort when second in defence of his Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes title.

Trained by Archie Watson, the seven-year-old proved the fire still burns very brightly with a game front-running performance in first-time blinkers. Hollie Doyle had the rest of the field in trouble with a furlong to run, but William Buick had stalked them on Creative Force and had enough left to win by a length. “He ran a fabulous race and he’s just an absolute legend of a horse. He’s been second in two Group Ones this year,” said Simon Turner of owners the Hambleton Racing Syndicate.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!