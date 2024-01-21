Givemefive bids to Warwick hole in one for golfing stars Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka

“Graeme then got the other two guys involved and they are both very engaged in all the conversations about the horse on WhatsApp. It is the same for any owner whether they are well known or not, you want them to have a good experience and hopefully Givemefive can do just this for them.”

“I’ve known Graeme for a long time and the conversation about owning a racehorse came about at a Pro-Am event. He said if I got closer to the pin than him then he would buy a horse and I somehow managed to get it within a few feet of it and beat him.

Derham said: "They are three really nice guys and obviously two of them are pretty high profile in the world of golf. All of them are good supporters of mine and hopefully we have a nice horse for them here.

However, had it not been for Derham winning a challenge against 2010 US Open champion McDowell in a Pro-Am contest then the journey they have enjoyed together along with Koepka’s friend Daniel Gambill, who is also part of Smash Racing, might never have materialised.

After signing off on a winning note for Johnny Murtagh at Roscommon in September, the Holy Roman Emperor gelding hit the ground running for McDowell and Koepka - winner of the 2017 and 2018 US Open and 2018, 2019 and 2023 PGA Championship - with victory at Market Rasen.

The Harry Derham-trained four-year-old will attempt to maintain his unbeaten record over jumps in the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Juvenile Hurdle and enhance his prospects of an outing in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, better known as the Fred Winter, at the Festival in March.

Having horses good enough to be competitive at the Festival is what every trainer aspires to achieve and Derham is no different having earmarked the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, which he saddled Shared in last year, as a long term aim for Givemefive providing he progress to that level.

He added: “When you buy a juvenile if you are spending a lot of money you hope they are a Triumph Hurdle horse and if you spend not quite as much you hope they will be a Fred Winter horse if you can get the runs into them in time.

“When they win first time out like he did you have to have the Fred Winter in mind. However, he has got to run well under a penalty here and then we need to get another run in so there are still a few bridges to cross before we have that fully on the radar.

“He has some decent relatives in his family pedigree so I hope he can progress. He has got to prove his quality, but I think he can.”

Although Givemefive made a triumphant debut for Derham, who himself is a Festival winning rider having won the 2013 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle aboard Salubrious, he admits there is definitely room for improvement in the jumping department.

And after reporting Givemefive to have schooled well since his previous success the Boxford handler is confident of seeing him take another step forward.

He added: “I thought he was good at Market Rasen, but he is definitely capable of jumping better. He has been a little professional jumping at home, and he has a great temperament, that is why it came as a surprise how he jumped early on at Market Rasen.

“He was a bit hesitant at the first few hurdles and Paul (O’Brien) said he gave himself a bit of a fright at the first and that it took him half the race to come together.

“He does need to jump better as it is not easy for a juvenile to carry a seven pound penalty in what looks a competitive race, but his last two jumps that day were his best and he has schooled well since.

“The third horse (Insanity) from Market Rasen has since disappointed, but Dan Skelton’s horse (Kartoon And Co) that was second has since run well in the Chatteris Fen at Huntingdon. Going into this race I wouldn’t swap him for anything.”

When it comes to assessing how the season has gone Derham insists he been pleased with what he has seen his string achieve on the track, but he acknowledges that he needs to maintain those standards with the big spring festivals creeping up on the horizon if the campaign is to end how he wants it to.

He added: “I think things are going well and we are slightly ahead of where we hoped we would be which is good. The moment you start to think you are doing well that is when you start having problems so I will keep the head down and kick on.

“It was great to have an across the card treble on New Year’s Day, but I’ve intentionally had a quiet January. I’ve got a lot of horses ready to start running from next week onwards to get us rolling along again.

“We have to keep the foot to the pedal and hopefully the form will go into the spring when we should have lots of nice horses to run.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.