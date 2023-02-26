Givega is poised to return to Sandown for a crack at the Betfair Imperial Cup having shown his true colours when bouncing back to his best at the Esher venue recently.

Gary Moore’s seven-year-old, who is out of a sister to the great six-time Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega, created a real buzz when winning his first two hurdling outings in the manner of a top-class operator and by a combined 18 lengths.

However, he blotted his copybook when sent off favourite, upped in both trip and grade, for the Grade Two Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick in January and was left with somewhat of a point to prove.

Returned to calmer waters at Sandown earlier this month, Givega was back on form as he made all in the hands of Niall Houlihan while giving 9lb and a seven-and-a-half-length beating to runner-up Immortal.