Kempton Saturday review: Gosdens double up

After failing to make an impact on the dirt in the Saudi Cup in Riyadh last time out, the six year old son of Shamardal proved a cut above his rivals on first start in Britain this year when claiming the feature mile and a quarter Listed prize.

Tracking the early pace set by Faylaq the 8-15 favourite quickly asserted once sent on just outside the furlong pole before passing the post six lengths clear of Stormy Antarctic, which also completed a double for winning rider Rab Havlin.

John Gosden said: “He needed a confidence booster. He got the worst of the dirt down on the inside in the Saudi Cup and it is hard for them to face it when they are not used to it whereas Mishriff was lucky as he had an outside draw in the race.

“He was unfortunate in the Bahrain International Trophy where he got badly left in the gate and was flying at the finish. He was in front after the line but not on the line.

Potential target at Craven Meeting

“He is a lovely horse that belongs to Sheikh Isa and I will talk to him but we might have a look at the Earl Of Sefton at Newmarket next month. It would be nice to get a Group race win into him.

“He took the travelling to and from the Saudi Cup fine. From a wide draw he would have got a piece of it. With a lot of horses like him now if there is attractive prize money abroad, they will go for it as it is logical.”