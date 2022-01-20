Start yours today and start watching:

Every race live from over 70 meetings from the best British and Irish racecourses

Complete coverage of the meetings that matter including, Festival Trials Day from Cheltenham, the Dublin Racing Festival and Newbury's Betfair Super Saturday

Unrivalled build-up to the Cheltenham Festival including the popular Road to Cheltenham show with Lydia Hislop and Ruby Walsh

Plus much, much more!

You can enjoy this all on TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV and Android!

It has never been easier to start a free month of Racing TV, simply click the button below and follow the simple four-step process.

CLAIM YOUR FREE MONTH OF RACING TV NOW