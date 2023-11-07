Get Stuck In: Where now for the Charlie Hall principals?

Martin Dixon felt Wetherby might be as good as it gets for the Mouse Morris-trained winner saying: “It was Cup final day for him. Bravemansgame had a six pounds penalty and Gentlemansgame had a run under his belt going into it.

“That (Charlie Hall) would have been his prime target. Bravemansgame has other days coming up that would be a bigger deal for them than the Wetherby race. As the dust settles both sets of connections will be delighted. Well done to Mouse Morris and his team for getting Gentlemansgame on the board with a Grade Two but in my opinion that will be as good as his career gets.”

However host Niall Hannity feels there are bigger days ahead for the winner too.

“I came away from Wetherby thinking Bravemansgame, with the penalty, has run well – as good as last year but I was very positive about the winner too,” he argued.