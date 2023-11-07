Get Stuck In: Where now for the Charlie Hall principals?

The Get Stuck In panel were split over the future prospects of bet365 Charlie Hall Chase principals Gentlemansgame and Bravemansgame as our show returned for a second series.
Martin Dixon felt Wetherby might be as good as it gets for the Mouse Morris-trained winner saying: “It was Cup final day for him. Bravemansgame had a six pounds penalty and Gentlemansgame had a run under his belt going into it.
“That (Charlie Hall) would have been his prime target. Bravemansgame has other days coming up that would be a bigger deal for them than the Wetherby race. As the dust settles both sets of connections will be delighted. Well done to Mouse Morris and his team for getting Gentlemansgame on the board with a Grade Two but in my opinion that will be as good as his career gets.”
However host Niall Hannity feels there are bigger days ahead for the winner too.
“I came away from Wetherby thinking Bravemansgame, with the penalty, has run well – as good as last year but I was very positive about the winner too,” he argued.
“All the dam’s side of his pedigree is pure stamina and he improved for the trip. Yes he was receiving weight and had race fitness, I get that, but he’s trained by Mouse Morris who I think is so underrated as a trainer.
“Back in the day with the likes of Trapper John, Boss Doyle, First Lieutenant, Cahervillahow, all these horses. When he gets a good horse he’s very good. He gave an interview recently, in print, and was asked ‘if you could train one jumps horse to have in your yard who would it be?’ And he said I already have him, Gentlemansgame. He’s the one.”
Dan Barber feels conditions would need to be very similar to those at Wetherby for the winner to confirm his superiority over the runner-up in the future.
“I think all things being equal Bravemansgame remains the superior horse but conditions are a leveller,” he said.
“If they ran against each other in a Betfair Chase where it’s barely raceable ground and it’s a real slug-fest you might again give the edge to Gentlemansgame as he has loads of stamina but in terms of class and quality, in a King George for example, it would be all one way traffic the other way.”
