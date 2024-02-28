Get Stuck In: Series 2, episode 13, featuring Patrick Mullins, Kerry Lee and Joe Tizzard

Niall Hannity hosts and calls on Martin Dixon and Dan Barber in the studio for all the usual racing discussion, including reflections on that Kempton gallop from Constitution Hill and how it has affected the Champion Hurdle picture.

Our panel trio reflect on the unveiling of the handicaps weights for Cheltenham in the Festival Focus section, provide their Team Tracker horses to following and pick out Some for the Weekend including tips for Kelso and Newbury.

Tizzard says it's all systems go for the Arkle with big British hope JPR One, while the in-form Lee is looking forward to sending Black Hawk Eagle north of the border for a shot at the valuable Morebattle Hurdle this Saturday.

Patrick Mullins is also along to pick out to provide an update on Ferny Hollow, along with some thoughts on an eyecatching trio of handicappers heading to Cheltenham in two weeks' time.

