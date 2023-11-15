Get Stuck In: Patrick Mullins on Onlyamatteroftime

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to seeing new recruit Onlyamatteroftime in action in Sunday's Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.
The seven-year-old won once in five starts for previous trainer Niall Madden before joining the Closutton team in late summer and it was that victory at Punchestown in June that first put him on their radar.
Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In episode, Mullins aid: "He’s a nice horse. He beat me - well, in the stewards' room - after we flashed past the post together at Punchestown in a bumper in the summer. I was on a horse called I Will Be Baie and I rang his new owner Paul (Byrne) afterwards.
“At the time our summer bumper horses were winning left, right and centre, I think we had a 60 or 70% strike-rate, and I thought I Will Be Baie was the best of them. So I said to Paul, for this fellow to have beaten us, he’s probably worth following and he did follow him and he ended up purchasing him.
"He’s moved to us from 'Boots Madden' who recommended him highly, it’s a family they’ve had a lot of success with and he thought the world of him.
“We’ve only had him three months, he ran for 'Boots' in August, and we thought we’d aim for a big handicap and get in hopefully at the bottom of the weights. We took a chance in not running and winning and we’ve got in at Cheltenham a pound above the basement weight and not out of the handicap which is ideal.
“It’s a big ask on Sunday. As I say we’ve only had him three months and it’s his first run for us. We’d be thinking if he could finish in the money he’ll continue to improve.
“Look, his price at the minute is a silly price but I can understand why. We expect him to run well but I’d like to think he’ll continue to improve all season. He does everything right at home."
