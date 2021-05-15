Andrew Asquith French Guineas previews | Get on your Mark's at Longchamp

The French Guineas take place at Longchamp on Sunday and Aidan O’Brien appears to have leading chances in both races.

St Mark’s Basilica, who was last seen winning the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket last year, missed the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in favour of this option, and his two-year-old form isn’t far off the standard set by 2000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare.

St Mark’s Basilica was well-regarded last season – he was a well-backed favourite for the Phoenix Stakes on his second start – and he belatedly showed a very smart level of form to beat stablemate Wembley in the Dewhurst.

A half-brother to Magna Grecia, the 2000 Guineas winner in 2019, he is bred to appreciate and improve for this step up to a mile and it is interesting he is O’Brien’s sole representative. St Mark’s Basilica remains with untapped potential and you would expect him to be closer to Poetic Flare in the market given he has already beaten that rival in the Dewhurst.

In fairness to Poetic Flare, he didn’t have the ideal preparation for the Dewhurst having been off the track for seven months after making a winning debut, and his lack of experience showed in the race itself.

However, he has looked very professional so far this season, winning the Leopardstown 2000 Guineas Trial on his reappearance and improving another chunk to follow in the footsteps of his sire, Dawn Approach, by scoring at Newmarket. Poetic Flare was well served by the step up to a mile – he is bred more for stamina than speed – and that is the best form on offer, but it was not a vintage edition of the 2000 Guineas, so he is worth taking on.

The last two renewals of the French 2000 Guineas have gone to Andre Fabre and Godolphin and this year they are represented by Parchemin. He won both starts by narrow margins as a two-year-old, notably beating Colosseo by a short neck in a listed event at Deauville, pulling 13 lengths clear of the remainder.

That form isn’t anything special, though, and Parchemin was beaten into fifth on his reappearance in the Prix de Fontainebleau won by Policy of Truth over course and distance. Parchemin was a disappointing favourite that day, but it is worth remembering that Victor Ludorum, who won the race last year for Fabre, was a beaten favourite on his reappearance and came on a bundle for it, so it wouldn’t be wise to rule out Parchemin, for all he has something to find with the principals.

Policy of Truth showed useful form last season and barely had to improve to beat Sealiway by half a length in the Prix de Fontainebleau. That was a likeable victory, and he is going the right way, but more is needed if he is to win at the top level.

Sealiway produced a smart performance when trouncing Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado by eight lengths in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere last season, relishing the heavy ground and effortlessly drawing clear inside the final furlong. He is yet to reproduce that sort of form on a sound surface, though, so others look stronger in the likely conditions.

Another to mention is the unbeaten Breizh Eagle, who improved on his two-year-old form to complete a hat-trick in an eight-runner minor event over course and distance last month. That wasn’t a strong race, but there was plenty to like about the manner of that success, and he is entitled to improve further.

In summary, it is the Irish-trained duo Poetic Flare and St Mark’s Basilica who are expected to fight it out. At the prices, preference is for ST MARK'S BASILICA, who has had this race as his target, represents top connections and doesn’t need to improve much on his two-year-old form to topple Poetic Flare.

Another Guineas winner in the shape of Mother Earth is set to line up in the fillies’ event and she really should take all of the beating. She was an authoritative winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket a fortnight ago, despite seemingly being the second string for Ballydoyle behind the much-hyped Santa Barbara.

It looked an average field, but Mother Earth did well in the circumstances, coming from further back than the three who chased her home, and was well on top at the finish after moving into contention in eye-catching fashion. Mother Earth is a strong filly who should keep on progressing throughout the season and it will take a good one to beat her.

The obvious danger is the Andre Fabre-trained Philomene who made it two from two when winning a Group 3 over a mile and a quarter at Saint-Cloud last month. She has started odds-on in both starts so far, so is clearly well regarded, and she has to be respected back in trip, for all she looks more of a French Oaks filly.

Miss Amulet notably won the Lowther Stakes at York by a length from subsequent Nell Gywn winner Sacred last season. She signed off the year with a third-place finish (a neck behind Mother Earth) in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland where she proved herself over a sharp mile. This will place more emphasis on stamina, though, and will also require a career best.

Sweet Lady goes particularly well in testing conditions, winning a heavy-ground listed event at Saint-Cloud in March, but she could only finish fourth in the Prix de la Grotte over course and distance last time where she finished behind Silvestri and King’s Harlequin who were second and third, respectively. Sweet Lady endured a wide trip on the home turn and was closing all the way to the line so it wouldn’t be a surprise were she to reverse the form, though the ground may be quick enough for her.

In conclusion, it is hard to see past the claims of MOTHER EARTH, who was impressive at Newmarket, and this race doesn’t look any stronger. Philomene looks the obvious danger, but she may lack the pace of Mother Earth who has the best form and has the assistance of Christope Soumillon.