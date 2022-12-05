Gesskille appears set for more action over the Grand National fences in the spring having shown his liking for the famous spruce once again when finishing second in the Becher Chase.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s six-year-old had caught the eye when second in the Grand Sefton last month and such was the promise of that performance over two miles and five furlongs, the son of Network was sent off favourite when stepping up in trip for his return to Aintree. Although losing ground at the start, Henry Brooke nursed Gesskille into contention with perfection and he appeared poised to deliver a stern challenge to the eventual winner Ashtown Lad. However, Dan Skelton’s charge was not for passing once the duo met the elbow and connections of Gesskille had to settle for another brave silver medal, beaten just over two lengths.