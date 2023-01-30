The Gordon Elliott-trained Gerri Colombe has been entered in Saturday's Grade 1 contest at Sandown, the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
The son of Saddler Maker has already struck at the highest level this season, having won Limerick's Faugheen Novice Chase on Boxing Day, and he also has the option of staying in Ireland this weekend for Sunday's Ladbrokes Novice Chase on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
The last Irish-trained winner of the Scilly Isles was the Willie Mullins-trained Gitane Du Berlais in 2015.
Should Gerri Colombe line up in Britain, he could face the Olly Murphy-trained Thunder Rock, last seen finishing third to The Real Whacker at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.
Paul Nicholls has entered Monmiral, fresh off the back of the champion trainer's Trials Day treble at Cheltenham, while Nicky Henderson has the option to run Balco Coastal and Bold Endeavour.
Ben Pauling's Bowtogreatness and the Laura Morgan-trained Notlongtillmay the two other entries in a possible field of seven.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.