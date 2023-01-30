The son of Saddler Maker has already struck at the highest level this season, having won Limerick's Faugheen Novice Chase on Boxing Day, and he also has the option of staying in Ireland this weekend for Sunday's Ladbrokes Novice Chase on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The last Irish-trained winner of the Scilly Isles was the Willie Mullins-trained Gitane Du Berlais in 2015.

Should Gerri Colombe line up in Britain, he could face the Olly Murphy-trained Thunder Rock, last seen finishing third to The Real Whacker at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Paul Nicholls has entered Monmiral, fresh off the back of the champion trainer's Trials Day treble at Cheltenham, while Nicky Henderson has the option to run Balco Coastal and Bold Endeavour.

Ben Pauling's Bowtogreatness and the Laura Morgan-trained Notlongtillmay the two other entries in a possible field of seven.