Gerri Colombe bypasses King George in favour of Leopardstown

Gordon Elliott’s charge has won five of his six starts over fences to date, with his only defeat coming when edged out by a short head in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival back in March.

The seven-year-old was a narrow winner on his return in last month’s Champion Chase at Down Royal and had been among the leading lights for Kempton’s Christmas feature.

However, with the ground at the Sunbury track currently described as good to soft, good in places, connections are concerned conditions may not suit and have decided to stay closer to home, raising the prospect of a stellar field for the Savills Chase on December 28.

Reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Galopin Des Champs could represent Willie Mullins in Leopardstown’s Grade One contest, with the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow – who has beaten Galopin Des Champs on his last two starts – another in the mix.

Elliott said: “The ground is just drying up a bit in Kempton and we’re just a bit worried about bringing him over on too good a ground, so we’ll keep him at home and run him at Leopardstown.

“It looks a good race at Leopardstown.”

Paddy Power make Gerri Colombe an 11/4 chance for the Leopardstown race, with Galopin Des Champs the 6/4 favourite and Fastorslow next best on 5/2.

The same firm has the Mullins-trained Allaho as the 11/8 market leader for the King George, ahead of Paul Nicholls’ defending champion Bravemansgame at 2/1.

