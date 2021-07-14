German option for Alpinista in the Grosser Preis Von Berlin at Hoppegarten

Trainer Sir Mark Prescott is considering the big race in Germany on August 8 for his Group Two-winning four-year-old filly.

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on July 31 is the alternative target for Alpinista, who won the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on her latest start.

Her granddam Albanova won the German feature in 2004, when it was known as the Deutschland-Preis and run at Dusseldorf.