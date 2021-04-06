Sunday racing: Pretty Gorgeous may return at Leopardstown

The Joseph O’Brien-trained filly is one of 26 entries for the Group Three Ballylinch Stud ‘Priory Belle’ 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes over seven furlongs.

A daughter of Lawman, she is behind only Aidan O’Brien’s Santa Barbara in the ante-post market for the Qipco 1000 Guineas following her victory in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October.

There are a number of smart performers among the potential opposition – including O’Brien senior’s Joan Of Arc, Empress Josephine and Mother Earth, who was third at Newmarket and ran a fine race when runner-up to Aunt Pearl in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland.

Also featuring is Donnacha O’Brien’s Shale, twice a conqueror of Pretty Gorgeous last season, most recently in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.