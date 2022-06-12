George Boughey continues to make a name for himself and one of the brightest talents in the training ranks has his sights set on success over the five days of Royal Ascot.

The 30-year-old is in his third year with a licence and only a handful of yards have sent out more winners so far in 2022. Significantly, Boughey landed his first Classic when Cachet came out on top in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and it is the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly that headlines his team for the big meeting. Narrowly denied a famous double in the French equivalent, the daughter of Aclaim will meet her Longchamp conqueror Mangoustine once more – not to mention the returning two-year-old champion filly Inspiral and Irish Guineas heroine Homeless Songs, although connections are on weather watch for that filly. “It’s been a good start,” said Boughey. “It was nice to start the turf season with Cachet in the Nell Gwynn and backing it up in the Guineas was the stuff of dreams. When you get up at five o’clock in the morning to go to work and work in racing, whatever anyone says, it’s because you want to be running horses at the highest level. “To do it so early is a huge compliment to everyone here who is working very hard and long may it continue.”

Boughey acknowledges the Coronation has a ‘race of the week’ look to it. He told SBK: “I was delighted with her run in the French Guineas. She ran a blinder. In hindsight I think we should have made a bit more use of her, but it was a huge run. “She had an easy week after that run. She’s done well physically again. Everyone who sees her now sees a more mature horse. She’s been looking good recently and moving good. “James (Doyle) came and sat on her at the end of last week and was delighted, so roll on the Coronation Stakes. It’s probably going to be one of the races of the week. “It looks like everyone is turning up, Guineas winners from around Europe, and obviously Inspiral coming back from injury. It’s very exciting, it’s huge for us and huge for Highclere to take a Guineas winner to Royal Ascot. It’s what we strive to do.” Assessing the opposition, Boughey said: “Homeless Songs was very impressive last time out, wasn’t she? Mr (Dermot) Weld has always said the ground has been a big factor for her. She showed a devastating turn of foot, and we need to try to work out how to beat her. “I’ve got a filly who is incredibly tenacious, goes forward, and likes going round a bend. I think if it had been on the straight track, we’d have been at more of a disadvantage. Hopefully she can get a good position and it’ll be interesting three furlongs from the bell.”