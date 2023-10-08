George Boughey pays tribute to Cachet as Guineas winner is retired

“It didn’t go to plan as she’s a filly who likes to run on the front end, was drawn a bit wide and never really got into a position,” said Boughey.

Sent to the French capital in the hope of building on that encouraging comeback run, things did not go to plan for Cachet in a muddling Prix de la Foret and having finished down the field, she is now set to come under the hammer at Tattersalls in December.

Injury curtailed her progress after a run at Royal Ascot last year, but having been kept in training and nursed back to full fitness, she returned from 457 days off at Doncaster last month in the Sceptre Stakes.

The daughter of Aclaim provided the Saffron House handler with the biggest triumph of his training career to date when making all for Classic glory last May and the Highclere Thoroughbred-owned filly almost added to her big-race haul when agonisingly denied in the French Guineas on her next start.

“She will head to the mares sale at Tattersalls later this year and I have no doubt she will become a super mum. If she could produce something half as good as her then we will all be very proud.”

He went on: “She’s a filly who has been an absolute star for us – she’s my first Group One winner and first Classic winner.

“In this game she was a relatively inexpensive breeze-up purchase (60,000 guineas) who went on to win a Classic. She’s got 20 owners and they have all had an amazing time with her.

“We will keep trying to find another one for them, but it is very hard to do so. She was a real gem and they are very hard to find.”

Perdika does team proud

Although there was disappointment for Cachet at ParisLongchamp, Boughey almost saw the Sally Nicholls-owned Perdika pull off a shock when second in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

The well-travelled three-year-old made a bold bid from the front in the hands of Mickael Barzalona and was only reeled in by an on-song Highfield Princess deep inside the final furlong.

She could now head back out to Dubai before attentions turn to her off-track career as a broodmare later in the winter.

“She’s gone from strength to strength and been a big traveller,” said Boughey.

“She went to Dubai and has been back and forth to France all year and it didn’t surprise me that she ran as well as she did. She was very well drawn and got a fantastic ride from Mickael.

“She’s a filly who has exceeded our expectations and she could end up back out in Dubai before she goes to the breeding sheds at the end of winter.

“She’s been a great servant for us this season and full credit to Sally Nicholls for breeding such a tough filly on a very inexpensive cross.”

