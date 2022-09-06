George Boughey is hoping that Hoo Ya Mal can provide the yard with a second Classic of the season in Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster.

Boughey, who sent out Cachet to win the QIPCO 1000 Guineas in May, told SBK: “It’s very exciting! Hoo Ya Mal was very good in the Group 3 March Stakes on ground which was a little bit gluey. It was a test of stamina for him, and I’m delighted he got the job done and I couldn’t be happier with how he’s been since that run.” Runner-up to Desert Crown when sent off at 150-1 for the Derby for Andrew Balding, Hoo Ya Mal was subsequently snapped up for £1.2million on the eve of Royal Ascot by Australian owners Go Bloodstock & Partners. The son of Territories is due to join the training team of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott after Saturday’s race with a potential tilt at the Melbourne Cup on the agenda and Boughey has one eye on his future Down Under. Boughey said: “He came to the yard not that long before his first run at Goodwood. We’re still getting to know him but over the last couple of weeks, he’s started to thrive. He's been a very straightforward horse to train, and we’ve always had it in the back of our minds that he’s not really ‘our’ horse. We’re looking after him for the meantime before he goes down (to Australia) and tries to stay two miles on his first start. It’s been a case of slowing him down rather than quickening him up. He seems relaxed and in great shape.”

