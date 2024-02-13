Gentlemansgame primed for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

“Touch wood, he’s on target, he obviously had the hiccup which ruled him out of Christmas but he did a nice bit of work on Saturday, so we’re on track as long as we don’t have any hold ups,” said Morris.

The Fethard handler’s last Festival win came via First Lieutenant in what is now the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle in 2011 but he does have a Gold Cup win to his name thanks to War Of Attrition in 2006.

Morris had wanted to take on Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown over Christmas but a stone bruise put paid to that and it was then decided to keep him fresh for Cheltenham rather than take in the Irish Gold Cup.

Mouse Morris’s grey has only been seen twice this campaign, at Gowran over an inadequate trip and when lowering the colours of last season’s King George winner Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.



“He had a stone bruise but it went right up to his foot, it went very deep.

“We didn’t bring him over last season as he had a setback. He’d beaten the winner of the Irish National (I Am Maximus) in his beginners’ chase but he’s so big, he keeps having issues.

“We took him down to the beach the other day, we take all the Cheltenham horses there, it’s a bit of a tradition and it’s great for them, a bit of a change. He goes well fresh and he’ll be fit as a fiddle, don’t worry about that, experience is the problem.”

Despite the Charlie Hall being only his third outing over fences, Morris fancied his chances.

“I hate saying it but I was very hopeful going to Wetherby as he’d run a good race at Gowran over two and a half against a horse (Easy Game) who has won 15 times or something like that,” he said.

“We couldn’t take him to the north (Down Royal) as the other fella (Gerri Colombe, same ownership) was, but I was confident. There’s absolutely no similarities with War Of Attrition, he probably lacks a bit of toe but he jumps well and stays forever.

“Most of mine don’t run from Christmas to Cheltenham, not many of the winners have, anyway. Darragh (O’Keeffe) will ride him, he’s only had three runs over fences and we’ll take him somewhere to school.

“I’d say he might not be fast enough to make it! He’ll be doing his best work at the end I’d say.

“I don’t miss being in the spotlight but I don’t mind it. I never had more than 35 horses in and I’m still about 30 but they just aren’t the same quality, unfortunately, you just can’t compete.”