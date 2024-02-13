Gavin Cromwell to make late call on Flooring Porter’s Festival target

Gavin Cromwell will make a late decision over whether Flooring Porter bids for a third Stayers’ Hurdle crown or lines up in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

He took to fences well in October when beating the smart Broadway Boy but connections’ fears about going right-handed were realised next time out in the Florida Pearl at Punchestown, although he was also hampered by a loose horse as he came home third. Most recently at Leopardstown over Christmas, he finished third behind the currently sidelined Grangeclare West, prompting Cromwell to consider running him over further at Cheltenham in March, but he has not ruled out trying to regain the Stayers’ crown he won in 2021 and 2022. “Flooring Porter is in the Stayers’ and the National Hunt Chase. Nothing is definite and we’ll just see how both races are unfolding nearer the time, I definitely wouldn’t rule the Stayers’ out,” said Cromwell. “I suppose if you take Gordon’s (Elliott’s, Irish Point and Teahupoo) out, the Stayers’ looks open enough which is why he’s still in. “He got off to a good start over fences, you can rule the Punchestown run out going the wrong way, we may have got away with it if not for the loose horse, but he ran a good race all things considered. “At Christmas he ran a good race but we were probably disappointed he could only finish third. He jumps well but the one thing is he knows how to win there and spring ground will be no harm. “It wasn’t always the plan to go chasing but he hadn’t won a race since his second Stayers’, so we thought we’d give it a go.”