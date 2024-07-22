Sporting Life
My Mate Mozzie in full flow over fences

Gavin Cromwell keeping Galway options open for My Mate Mozzie

By Ashley Iveson
11:55 · MON July 22, 2024

My Mate Mozzie is set to head to the Galway Festival for his next appearance, before a likely trip across the Irish Sea for the Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge has won on the Flat, over hurdles and over fences, but has yet to claim the major prize his consistency merits.

The eight-year-old has twice finished second at Grade One level over obstacles and was last seen finishing a close-up third on the level in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Cromwell has given his charge options under both codes at Galway, after which he will be readied for an outing in York’s prestigious £500,000 handicap on August 24.

“My Mate Mozzie has an entry in a mile and a half premier handicap at Galway and he’ll also have an entry in the Galway Hurdle, which he finished third in last year,” said the trainer.

“I’m not certain what direction he’s going to go in. We’d like to go to the Ebor as well, but he probably will run in Galway first, as I think it’s three weeks then until the Ebor.

“He ran well in Ascot and that’s a little bit the story of his life – running well without getting his head in front.

“He’s been a great horse for us and does deserve a big one. I’d love to see him get it some day."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

