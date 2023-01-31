There was no joy for Goshen at Lingfield on Tuesday as his second run over fences ended in disappointment.
One of only three runners going to post for the At The Races App Market Movers Beginners’ Chase, Gary Moore’s seven-year-old was the first beat and trailed home 22-legths adrift of Paul Nicholls’ Quel Destin (8/1), who edged out Venetia Williams’ Christopher Wood in the hands of Bryony Frost.
It was a similar story to his chasing debut at Ascot for the 4-6 favourite, who failed to warm to the task of jumping fences while his cause was not helped by racing on ground quicker than his optimum.
Racing left-handed was also not in Goshen’s favour as his two rivals set out to claim the scalp of the popular son of Authorised and his handler confirmed the defeat would probably signal the end of the chasing experiment.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“The ground was too quick and they went out to get him beat,” said Moore. “They got him beat because they went quite hard and round here today, you needed to be on the front end because the ground is pretty quick. I would say that’s probably it now (for fences). At least I know now that we don’t really think he’s a chaser, so we’ll stick to hurdles.”
There was better luck for the Moore family when Teddy Blue survived flattening the final flight to get on the scoresheet in the Download The At The Races App Maiden Hurdle.
Third in the Gerry Feilden behind First Street at Newbury previously, a return to the Berkshire track could now be on the cards for the Betfair Hurdle on February 11.
“What he beat I don’t know, but he’s done it and done it all right,” continued Moore. “He needed to win to get in the Betfair Hurdle and hopefully that gets him in – but he will have to improve on what he did today.”
Issar D’Airy then made it a double on the day for Jamie and Gary Moore when taking the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap Hurdle as the 9-4 favourite.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org