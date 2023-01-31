There was no joy for Goshen at Lingfield on Tuesday as his second run over fences ended in disappointment.

One of only three runners going to post for the At The Races App Market Movers Beginners’ Chase, Gary Moore’s seven-year-old was the first beat and trailed home 22-legths adrift of Paul Nicholls’ Quel Destin (8/1), who edged out Venetia Williams’ Christopher Wood in the hands of Bryony Frost. It was a similar story to his chasing debut at Ascot for the 4-6 favourite, who failed to warm to the task of jumping fences while his cause was not helped by racing on ground quicker than his optimum. Racing left-handed was also not in Goshen’s favour as his two rivals set out to claim the scalp of the popular son of Authorised and his handler confirmed the defeat would probably signal the end of the chasing experiment.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!