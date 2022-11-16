Gary Moore will give runaway Lingfield scorer Authorised Speed a little more experience before tackling bigger targets.

The Horsham trainer was suitably impressed by the Gallagher Bloodstock-owned five-year-old’s hurdling and seasonal bow, which saw him power to a 15-length success over Broadway Boy under son Jamie Moore on Tuesday. Authorised Speed had proved a very capable bumper horse and while landing just one of five races in that sphere, he was last seen running a highly creditable fifth to Facile Vega in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Though racing keenly throughout on his reappearance in the extended two-miles-three-furlong contest, Moore was suitably pleased.

He said: “It was a really nice performance, I was delighted with that. “Anything he achieved in bumpers was a bonus, definitely. He did everything right, but if he just relaxed a little bit more it would make his life a little bit easier for himself. “He travelled too strong for me, yet that was the impressive thing – if he can go round like that, like he did, and win. He may not have looked fluent at the last, but that was Jamie making sure he got over safely. “Hopefully he will go back to Sandown on December 3 for another small race, to give him a little more experience. I would like to think that race took the freshness out of him. He just likes to race. “I know in the back of my mind where I want to go with him long-term, but don’t want to blab my mouth off at this stage.”

Moore may also send Goshen back hurdling after a disappointing chasing debut at Ascot last month. The six-year-old was never travelling in the race won by Gowel Road, and the dual Grade Two Kingwell Hurdle winner could revert to smaller obstacles this weekend. He has not been ruled out of a big clash with Constitution Hill in the Ascot Coral Hurdle on Saturday, although connections of the Steve Packham-owned six-year-old could also head to Kempton on Monday for a two-and-a-quarter-mile novice chase. Moore said: “If the race cuts up – I will see how many there are in the Constitution Hill race and if he can nick a bit of prize-money, he’ll go there. “If not, he will go to Kempton on Monday. We’re still undecided.”