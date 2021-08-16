Winner of the Kingwell Hurdle last season, Goshen threw away any chance in the Champion Hurdle in March when hanging badly to his right, and was beaten 11 lengths by Buzz on his return to action in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot.

The five-year-old has been pleasing the Horsham trainer, who is mulling over the possibility of jumping back into Grade One company with the Stephen Packham-owned gelding.

Moore said: “He is in the Ascot Betfair Exchange Trophy, if that is viable. He might go there, or otherwise he will go for the Christmas Hurdle, providing the ground is soft.

“It is a case of wait and see. If he goes to Ascot he will have a lot of weight, but if it was soft ground there, that wouldn’t worry me. To see him at his best, he is very ground dependent.”

Porticello, who made an impressive British debut when giving 5lb and upwards to his rivals in the Listed Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby, is set to head north again for his second run.