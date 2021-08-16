Garrus stars for Hills at Deauville in Group 3 Barriere Prix de Meautry

The five-year-old grey has run well on his last two assignments both in Group 1 company in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot and July Cup at Newmarket, finishing fifth and eighth respectively when not beaten far on either occasion.

Sent off 31/5 in France behind favourite Duhail in the market, he had a length and a quarter in hand of that rival at the line after travelling powerfully towards the stands' rail from his low draw in stall one.

Duhail finished well down the centre of the track for second with Coeur De Pierre back in third.

Paddy Power reacted by cutting the winner to 25/1 from 66s for the British Champion Sprint at Adcot on Champions Day in October.