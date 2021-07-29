Galway Hurdle preview: What the trainers say

Guinness Galway Hurdle preview Cheltenham and Aintree winner Belfast Banter bids to bag another huge prize in the Guinness Galway Hurdle. Peter Fahey’s charge enjoyed a fantastic end to last season, proving his surprise victory in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March was no fluke with a Grade One success on Merseyside the following month. The six-year-old has since been trained specifically with Thursday’s €250,000 contest in mind – and has already won a maiden hurdle over the course and distance.

Fahey said: “I’m thrilled with him. He’s working well – his last few bits of work have been very good. We just backed off him a little bit after Aintree and kept him going steady away. We upped his training the last fortnight, and I couldn’t be happier with how he’s been working. “It’s a very competitive race, but he has a bit of course form – which is a big plus going there. It looks like there’s plenty of pace in the race, which will be a big help to him. He’s definitely better when they go a good gallop, because it helps him settle. He’s fit and well, so hopefully everything goes well and he goes there and runs a big race.” Willie Mullins has saddled three of the last five winners and has declared four runners for this year’s renewal, with Ciel De Neige, top-weight Saldier, former Triumph Hurdle winner Burning Victory and second reserve Getaway Gorgeous in the mix.

