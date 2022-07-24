Timeform's in-depth guide to Galway, featuring all the key facts and figures ahead of track's seven-day Festival.

Galway - Flat Galway is a right-handed track with a circuit of just over a mile and a quarter. There is a steep incline to the finish, but unless the ground is particularly testing the track is essentially sharp in character. The finishing straight is short at little more than a furlong. A low draw at 7f and 1m 100yds is a slight advantage. Leading active jockeys at Galway (Flat) Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Shane Crosse 16.36% (9 winners - 55 runners)

Gavin Ryan 15.38% (8-52)

Billy Lee 15% (15-100)

Colin Keane 13.48% (19-141)

Dylan Brown McMonagle 12.9% (4-31) Other points to consider Mikey Sheehy has ridden only two winners at Galway but one of them was 50/1 shot Sirjack Thomas, which has helped contribute to a level-stake profit of €33.00.

Shane Crosse (€9.19), Gavin Ryan (€8.37) and Sean Davis (€7.00) are the only other active Flat riders to have shown a level-stake profit at Galway since the start of 2017.

Leading active trainers at Galway (Flat) Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners) Willie Mullins 28.99% (20-69)

Aidan O'Brien 20.41% (20-98)

Matthew Smith 16.67% (6-36)

Dermot Weld 13.45% (16-119)

Joseph O'Brien 12.75% (19-149) Other points to consider Backing all of Willie Mullins' Flat runners at Galway since the start of 2017 would have resulted in a level-stake profit of €44.49. The biggest price of those 20 winners was Whiskey Sour, who won the amateur riders' handicap at 16/1 in 2017.

Ado McGuinness also posts a healthy level-stake profit (€43) but he does count 50/1 shot Sirjack Thomas among his winners. Sirjack Thomas sprang a surprise in the BMW Mile to give McGuinness a third consecutive success in that premier handicap.

Galway - Jumps A right-handed track with a circuit of just over ten furlongs. There is a steep incline to the finish, but unless the ground is particularly testing the track is sharp in character, favouring handily-ridden horses. The chase course has seven fences to a circuit, with the final two fences very close together followed by a run-in of well over two furlongs. The hurdle course is laid out inside the chase course, until the final hurdle situated in the short finishing straight of little more than a furlong, and is even sharper in character than the chase course. Leading active jockeys at Galway (Jumps) Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides) Patrick Mullins 26.19% (11-42)

Paul Townend 18.02% (20-11)

Davy Russell 14.94% (13-87)

Sean Flanagan 14.43% (14-97)

Conor Orr 14.29% (5-35) Other points to consider Patrick Mullins posts a level-stake profit of €17.99 with his rides in jumps races, including bumpers, at Galway since the start of 2017.

Mark Enright leads the way when sorting by level-stake profit. His five winners from 50 rides has produced a level-stake profit of €52.00.

Leading active trainers at Galway (Jumps) Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners) Emmet Mullins 28.57% (8-28)

Willie Mullins 20.33% (50-246)

Thomas Mullins 16.28% (7-43)

Noel Meade 15.46% (15-97)

Henry de Bromhead 12.3% (15-122) Other points to consider Willie Mullins has trained 50 jumps winners at Galway since the start of the 2017 season. That is more than twice as many as the next on the list (Gordon Elliott with 23). However, in contrast to his record on the Flat, backing Willie Mullins' jumps runners blind would have resulted in a level-stake loss of - €21.46.

Thomas Mullins tops the list when sorting by level-stake profit, with his seven winners from 43 runners returning a profit of €20.37.

Galway Hurdle Trends Trainer - Willie Mullins and Tony Martin have won seven of the last eight runnings between them, with Mullins responsible for four winners and Martin three. Mullins has won three of the last four editions. Paul Nolan won the race three times between 2002 and 2006. Jockey - Patrick Mullins has partnered his father's last three winners of the race. Galway Plate Trends Trainer - The powerhouse Irish yards have dominated the race in recent seasons and in the last seven years the winners have been trained by Henry de Bromhead (2015 and 2017), Gordon Elliott (2016, 2018 and 2019), Joseph O'Brien (2020) and Willie Mullins (2021). Willie Mullins may have won the race only once in the last seven years but has also had the runner-up six times during that period. Jockey - Paul Townend won the Galway Plate for the first time since 2011 when scoring aboard Royal Rendezvous last year. He had finished runner-up four times in the intervening years.