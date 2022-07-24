Timeform's in-depth guide to Galway, featuring all the key facts and figures ahead of track's seven-day Festival.
Galway is a right-handed track with a circuit of just over a mile and a quarter. There is a steep incline to the finish, but unless the ground is particularly testing the track is essentially sharp in character. The finishing straight is short at little more than a furlong. A low draw at 7f and 1m 100yds is a slight advantage.
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides)
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners)
A right-handed track with a circuit of just over ten furlongs. There is a steep incline to the finish, but unless the ground is particularly testing the track is sharp in character, favouring handily-ridden horses. The chase course has seven fences to a circuit, with the final two fences very close together followed by a run-in of well over two furlongs. The hurdle course is laid out inside the chase course, until the final hurdle situated in the short finishing straight of little more than a furlong, and is even sharper in character than the chase course.
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 rides)
Sorted by strike rate since the start of 2017 (minimum 25 runners)
Trainer - Willie Mullins and Tony Martin have won seven of the last eight runnings between them, with Mullins responsible for four winners and Martin three. Mullins has won three of the last four editions. Paul Nolan won the race three times between 2002 and 2006.
Jockey - Patrick Mullins has partnered his father's last three winners of the race.
Trainer - The powerhouse Irish yards have dominated the race in recent seasons and in the last seven years the winners have been trained by Henry de Bromhead (2015 and 2017), Gordon Elliott (2016, 2018 and 2019), Joseph O'Brien (2020) and Willie Mullins (2021). Willie Mullins may have won the race only once in the last seven years but has also had the runner-up six times during that period.
Jockey - Paul Townend won the Galway Plate for the first time since 2011 when scoring aboard Royal Rendezvous last year. He had finished runner-up four times in the intervening years.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.